BJP Alleges Congress Conspiracy Behind Ladakh Violence, Links Rahul Gandhi to 'Foreign Plot'

Sambit Patra claims Ladakh unrest was “not Gen Z-led” but part of Congress’ plan to destabilise India with foreign backing.

Outlook News Desk
Ladakh leh protests
The unrest followed the hospitalisation of two participants from a 35-day hunger strike that began on 10 September. | Photo: Shutterstock
  • BJP alleged the Ladakh violence was orchestrated by Congress, accusing Rahul Gandhi of inciting youth and conspiring with “foreign interests” like George Soros.

  • Sambit Patra said Congress councillor Stanzing Sepang instigated mobs in Leh, displaying images purportedly showing him leading the attack.

  • Defending the Modi government’s record, Patra claimed people recognise India’s growth and will reject Congress’ alleged attempts to divide the nation.

The BJP alleged that the violence in Ladakh was a component of the Congress's evil plan to replicate the circumstances in Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Philippines.

After the agitation for Ladakh's statehood and the Union Territory's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution deteriorated into violence, street fights, and arson in Leh, killing four people and injuring at least 45 others, including 22 police officers, the ruling party filed the allegation.

"Today in Ladakh, an attempt was made to portray some protests as being led by 'Gen Z' but when an investigation was carried out, it was found that this was not a Gen Z protest but actually a Congress protest," BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters at the party headquarters here.

"The Congress has a nefarious design. It's Congress's conspiracy. 'Bharat tere tukde honge Inshallah, Inshallah' is the Congress's main line… This is Rahul Gandhi's plan with George Soros. Since they cannot win through the people, they conspire to break the country," he charged.

The unrest followed the hospitalisation of two participants from a 35-day hunger strike that began on 10 September.
Why Ladakh Youth Protests Turned Violent Over Statehood And Sixth Schedule Demands?

BY Outlook News Desk

"Rahul Gandhi repeatedly incites youth to create conditions like those that occurred in Bangladesh and Nepal, and are happening now in the Philippines, to bring similar circumstances to India," he said, asking, "What kind of leadership is this for the Congress?" Patra asked the Congress and Gandhi to bear in mind that such efforts will not succeed in India.

"Bharatvarsha is a civilisation of thousands of years. People of the country will have the ability to distinguish between good and bad. The people know what their prime minister and his government are doing for them. They know what the situation was before 2014 and what it is there today," he said.

"Today, we are a bright spot in the world. Even the greatest leaders recognise India's strength globally. With a 7.8 per cent growth rate, we are advancing today. They should know that the people of the country know everything. If you try to break the country, the people will respond," he added.

The BJP spokesman, who displayed images of the incident, said that the youngsters were provoked by Congressman Stanzing Sepang, the councillor from the Upper Leh ward.

"He can be seen marching towards the BJP office with a weapon in his hand. He is instigating the mob and targeting the BJP office… He is the main instigator. Several pictures have emerged," Patra said. Patra also slammed Gandhi for raising the issue of a ban on caste-based protests in Uttar Pradesh and asked him to refrain from making such "provocative" remarks.

"It was quite surprising to see Rahul Gandhi saying, 'You see, what's happening in UP? You won't be allowed to protest on the basis of caste'. It is beyond comprehension that on one hand, Rahul Gandhi's father used to talk about a casteless society, while on the other, Rahul Gandhi today says that protests should happen on the basis of caste," he charged.

"The question arises, when the poor are being given their rights within the framework of the Constitution, then why should there be protests in the country?" he said.

Gandhi claimed that such "inflammatory" remarks were "inappropriate" for the country and were to be avoided.

"No matter how hard Rahul Gandhi tries, 'Nepo kids' will remain 'Nepo kids' and will never be liked by any generation," he stated.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
