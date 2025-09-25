Speaking to Outlook, Tashi Angdua, 64, said Ladakh becoming a Union Territory coincided with the woes of the locals increasing manifold. “Locals are just a few lakh people, and we fear being reduced to a minority if outsiders invest here. It would snatch our jobs, rather than giving us any,” he said. Among the problems that have amplified are local shopkeepers being asked to register afresh. Meanwhile, there is anger over the government not advertising fresh posts.