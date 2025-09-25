Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand

The home ministry stated that the central government stood committed to the aspiration of the people of Ladakh by providing adequate constitutional safeguards.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Deadly Protests
Students protest in Leh, Ladakh over statehood demand | Photo: PTI/Mohd Arhaan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday said that the situation in Ladakh was under control and no new violence was reported post 4 P.M.

  • Four persons were killed and at least 80 injured, including 40 police personnel in Leh as police opened fire after protesters.

  • Following the violence, authorities in the Leh district of Ladakh issued prohibitory orders on Wednesday under Section 163 of the BNSS.

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday said that the situation in Ladakh was under control and no new violence was reported post 4 P.M. The ministry also warned against circulating old and provocative videos in the media and on social media platforms, PTI reported. 

"Barring unfortunate incidents that happened early in the day, the situation in Ladakh is brought under control by 4 pm," the statement said. 

Four persons were killed and at least 80 injured, including 40 police personnel in Leh as police opened fire after protesters, demanding statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule protections to Ladakh, turned violent. 

Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike for 35 days in support of Ladakh’s demands, called off his fast after the protest descended into violence. Following the violence, authorities in the Leh district of Ladakh issued prohibitory orders on Wednesday under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), prohibiting gatherings of five or more people.  The BJP office and multiple cars were set on fire by protesters.

Related Content
Related Content
Ladakh Protestors Arson - PTI
Four Dead, 30 Injured as Ladakh Descends Into Chaos As Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demand

BY Ishfaq Naseem

The home ministry also stated that the central government stood committed to the aspiration of the people of Ladakh by providing adequate constitutional safeguards.

Wangchuk claimed that the youths' dissatisfaction had been growing as the nonviolent demonstrations were having little effect. However, the BJP alleged that the violence in Ladakh was a component of the Congress's evil plan to replicate the circumstances in Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Philippines.

"Today in Ladakh, an attempt was made to portray some protests as being led by 'Gen Z' but when an investigation was carried out, it was found that this was not a Gen Z protest but actually a Congress protest," BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra had told reporters at the party headquarters here.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Naqvi Reignites Controversy With Fighter-Jet Gesture Using Ronaldo Clip

  2. India Vs Bangladesh, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND Outplay BAN By 41 Runs To Seal Final Spot

  3. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: IND Top Dropped Catches List After Fielding Horror Show In Dubai

  4. IND Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Sanjana Ganesan's 'Aakhi Duniya Ek Taraf, Mera Bumrah Ek Taraf' Dialogue Goes Viral

  5. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma Scores Stunning Half-Century Off 25 Balls

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Four Dead, 30 Injured as Ladakh Descends Into Chaos As Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demand

  2. Public Land Or Builder’s Gain? Congress Questions Hasty Clearance Of Juhu SRA Scheme

  3. Religious Rhetoric And Divisiveness Threaten India’s Democracy—Here’s How We Can Safeguard It

  4. Day In Pics: September 24, 2025

  5. Violence in Leh Leaves Four Dead, 70 Injured Amid Statehood Agitation

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. India Tells Pakistan At UNHRC To Fix Economy And Rights Record, Stop Harbouring Terrorists

  2. Macron Warns Against ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ In World Order

  3. Rubio Backs US Tariff Hike On India For Purchasing Russian Oil

  4. Super Typhoon Ragasa Causes Widespread Flooding And Infrastructure Damage In Taiwan And Southern China - In Photos

  5. Taiwan Floods: Typhoon Ragasa Kills 14 In Hualien, 129 Missing

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures