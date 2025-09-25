Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike for 35 days in support of Ladakh’s demands, called off his fast after the protest descended into violence. Following the violence, authorities in the Leh district of Ladakh issued prohibitory orders on Wednesday under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), prohibiting gatherings of five or more people. The BJP office and multiple cars were set on fire by protesters.