The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday said that the situation in Ladakh was under control and no new violence was reported post 4 P.M. The ministry also warned against circulating old and provocative videos in the media and on social media platforms, PTI reported.
"Barring unfortunate incidents that happened early in the day, the situation in Ladakh is brought under control by 4 pm," the statement said.
Four persons were killed and at least 80 injured, including 40 police personnel in Leh as police opened fire after protesters, demanding statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule protections to Ladakh, turned violent.
Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike for 35 days in support of Ladakh’s demands, called off his fast after the protest descended into violence. Following the violence, authorities in the Leh district of Ladakh issued prohibitory orders on Wednesday under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), prohibiting gatherings of five or more people. The BJP office and multiple cars were set on fire by protesters.
The home ministry also stated that the central government stood committed to the aspiration of the people of Ladakh by providing adequate constitutional safeguards.
Wangchuk claimed that the youths' dissatisfaction had been growing as the nonviolent demonstrations were having little effect. However, the BJP alleged that the violence in Ladakh was a component of the Congress's evil plan to replicate the circumstances in Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Philippines.
"Today in Ladakh, an attempt was made to portray some protests as being led by 'Gen Z' but when an investigation was carried out, it was found that this was not a Gen Z protest but actually a Congress protest," BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra had told reporters at the party headquarters here.