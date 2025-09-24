Ladakh LG Imposes Curfew in Leh After Violent Statehood Protests Kill Four

Kavinder Gupta blames “vested interests” for orchestrating unrest; vows stern action against those behind violence that left dozens injured.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Students protest in Leh, Ladakh over statehood demand
Students protest in Leh, Ladakh over statehood demand | Photo: PTI/Mohd Arhaan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Curfew was imposed in Leh after clashes during statehood protests left four dead and over 45 injured, including 22 police personnel.

  • Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta condemned the violence, calling it a conspiracy to disturb Ladakh’s peace, and ordered strict action against culprits.

  • Protesters torched a BJP office, police vehicle, and several cars amid the shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body.

Holding vested interests responsible for violence and loss of lives during statehood protests, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday said curfew has been imposed across the Leh district of the Union Territory to prevent more bloodshed.

He said those responsible for the violence will be identified and stern action will be taken against them as per the law of the land.

Sonam Wangchuk addresses a group of students - Vikram sharma
Sonam Wangchuk Blames Youth Frustration for Leh Violence That Left Several Dead

BY Outlook News Desk

“The curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure. People have lost their lives here, and I express my condolences to their families. All necessary measures will be taken to prevent more casualties,” Gupta said while addressing the people of Ladakh.

The LG said that violence in any form will not be tolerated and directed the police and the district administration to identify and take strict action against all elements responsible for disturbing peace and causing damage to properties.

Violence has been orchestrated under a conspiracy to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Ladakh, Gupta said.

Related Content
Related Content

He appealed to the people of Ladakh to maintain peace and harmony and not to be misled by elements attempting to disrupt the social fabric and public order.

The unrest followed the hospitalisation of two participants from a 35-day hunger strike that began on 10 September. - | Photo: Shutterstock
Why Ladakh Youth Protests Turned Violent Over Statehood And Sixth Schedule Demands?

BY Outlook News Desk

Four persons were killed and over 45 others, including 22 police personnel, were injured in intense day-long clashes between protesters and security personnel during a shutdown sponsored by Leh Apex Body (LAB), which has been leading an agitation for the past five years for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule.

A BJP office, a police vehicle and several cars were set ablaze by the protesters.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Hardik Pandya Departs On 38 As IND Finish 168/6

  2. India Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: BAN Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

  3. Shreyas Iyer To Miss Red-Ball Cricket In Coming Months, Confirms BCCI

  4. OTD In 2007: India Beat Pakistan In Inaugural ICC T20 World Cup Final

  5. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Record For Most Sixes In YODI's

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Religious Rhetoric And Divisiveness Threaten India’s Democracy—Here’s How We Can Safeguard It

  2. Public Land Or Builder’s Gain? Congress Questions Hasty Clearance Of Juhu SRA Scheme

  3. SC Allows CBI To Register Six More Cases In ‘Builder-Bank Nexus’ In NCR

  4. Ram-Rajya Should Come In Delhi, Durga Puja Cannot End At 10 PM: CM Rekha Gupta

  5. Missing From The Ballot: How DUSU Elections Silenced Marginalised Voices

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  2. At UN, Trump Slams ‘Globalist Institutions,’ Targets India, China Over Ukraine War

  3. Turkish President Erdogan Speaks About Kashmir At UNGA

  4. Indonesia, EU Seal Landmark Trade Deal After Nearly A Decade of Talks

  5. Ukrainian Drone Barrage Disrupts Moscow Air Traffic, Over 200 Flights Affected

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures