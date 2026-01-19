Leh Ladakh Earthquake: 5.7 Magnitude Tremor Strikes Region Today

The Leh Ladakh earthquake 5.7 struck at 11:51 AM on January 19, 2026.
A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Leh-Ladakh region at 11:51 AM IST on January 19, 2026, according to data released by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake’s epicentre was located at approximately 36.71° N latitude and 74.32° E longitude in the seismically active Himalayan belt, at a depth of about 171 km beneath the surface. Leh Ladakh earthquake tremors felt across the Kashmir Valley and parts of Central Asia, including the Tajikistan border.
No immediate casualties or structural damage reported in the Ladakh earthquake today, though authorities monitor aftershock risks in the Himalayan seismic zone IV. Leh earthquake news confirms deep-focus quake reduced surface impact significantly. An earthquake in the Ladakh region prompted local vigilance; emergency teams were put on high alert in the Leh district administration. Leh Ladakh quake update shows NCS tracking minor foreshocks; 2.8 magnitude Delhi tremor earlier at 8:44 AM unrelated event. Region prone to seismic activity along the Indo-Eurasian plate boundary, averaging 4-5 events monthly.
Earthquake Technical Details
Magnitude: 5.7 (moderate earthquake)
Date/Time: 19 January 2026, 11:51:14 AM IST
Epicentre: Leh-Ladakh region, Himalayas
Coordinates: ~36.71° N, 74.32° E
Depth: ~171 km (deep focus)
Affected Areas: Tremors felt in Ladakh and parts of Jammu & Kashmir
Damage/Casualties: None reported at this time
Aftermath & Response
Emergency authorities in Ladakh and neighbouring districts have placed response teams on high alert to monitor the situation and ensure public safety. Control rooms have been activated, and officials are conducting field assessments to verify infrastructure integrity. Residents are encouraged to follow earthquake safety best practices, such as “drop, cover, and hold on” during significant aftershocks and to stay updated via official channels.
Although no immediate casualties or major structural impacts have been confirmed, precautionary inspections are ongoing in Leh and adjacent communities. Local administration and disaster management units remain vigilant for any secondary seismic activity and are liaising with national seismological authorities to provide updated advisories if necessary.