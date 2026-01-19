Leh Ladakh Earthquake: 5.7 Magnitude Tremor Strikes Region Today

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Leh-Ladakh region at 11:51 AM IST on January 19, 2026, according to data released by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake’s epicentre was located at approximately 36.71° N latitude and 74.32° E longitude in the seismically active Himalayan belt, at a depth of about 171 km beneath the surface. Leh Ladakh earthquake tremors felt across the Kashmir Valley and parts of Central Asia, including the Tajikistan border.