Demand For Jammu Statehood Gains Momentum, Leaves Parties Divided 

Former People’s Conference MLA, Bashir Ahmad Dar, says that the issue raised by the leaders of Jammu about the region facing discrimination has no basis when most of the jobs in the reserved quota and developmental projects go to the region. “When it comes to the reservation of jobs for the Scheduled Caste category, the benefits go only to the Jammu region, as there are no SCs in Kashmir. We have also seen that the certificates of other reserved categories were mostly issued in Jammu. Other projects like IIT and IIM have also gone to Jammu, even as they are now demanding that a National Law University should also be set up there. It is better that Jammu and Kashmir regions are separated to ensure fair and equitable development,” he says.