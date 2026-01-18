The Individual And Society In Kashmir: Revisiting The Idea Of The 'Great Man'

Sheikh ul Alam Posthumous Ceremony Devotees gather at Charar-e-Sharief to take part in the Poshakbandi ceremony, where the grave of Sheikh-ul-Alam is adorned with a new cloth. Sheikh ul Alam, also known as Nund Rishi, was a 14th-century Kashmiri Sufi saint and poet who preached peace, simplicity, and harmony between religions. He is the founder of the Rishi order and is regarded as the patron saint of Kashmir. Photo: IMAGO / aal.photo

