Why Do Earthquakes Occur? Essential Preventive Measures to Minimize Damage

Earthquakes happen when stress builds up along fault lines in the Earth’s crust and is suddenly released, sending seismic waves through the ground. This movement is driven by the shifting of tectonic plates, which cover the planet like a jigsaw puzzle. In India, seismic activity has risen in 2025, with 768 earthquakes recorded through July, a significant jump over the annual average of 370 events. Notable recent tremors included a 4.4 magnitude quake in Jhajjar, Haryana, on July 10 and a 4.0 magnitude tremor near Delhi on February 17.