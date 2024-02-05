Amid freezing temperatures, Ladakh saw a near-complete shutdown on Saturday. Thousands of protestors marched on the streets demanding the restoration of statehood and constitutional protection under the sixth schedule in the Union Territory.

The call for the protest – Leh chalo – was jointly given by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the two civil society groups that have been advocating for Ladakh’s statehood and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which makes special provisions for administering tribal areas.

Ladakh has been witnessing protests over statehood and constitutional protection of their identity since the abrogation of Article 370. The UT is governed by Lt. Governor Dr B.D. Mishra, who has been largely a mute spectator to the upheaval. On the other hand, wherepeople are being growingly conscious about protecting their unique identity, and heritage and securing the elevation of Ladakh as a full-fledged State.