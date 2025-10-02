Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Fee

As a result, the backlog for green cards under the EB-2 and EB-3 categories is so severe that many Indian professionals face waits of a decade or more before their cases are processed. Unless they qualify under the highly competitive EB-1 category, reserved for those with “extraordinary ability,” or marry a U.S. citizen, most remain in limbo. Even for EB-1 applicants whose petition has been cleared, the queue can stretch for some time, simply because of the sheer volume of Indians, mostly from technological arena, in the system already cleared. And thus their green card is delayed or what is called final status adjustment. Ironically, this means that some of India’s most accomplished professionals such as academics, scientists, researchers and other fields are left waiting. This is not for lack of merit, but because of the crowded pipeline created by mass migration in the tech sector.