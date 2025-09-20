MEA: India Studying Impact of US Move to Hike H-1B Visa Fee to USD 100,000

Govt says decision will affect 3 lakh Indian tech workers; 71% of H-1B visa holders are from India.
MEA stresses H-1B program fuels US–India innovation and people-to-people ties; urges US to address family disruptions.
Nasscom warns Indian IT giants like TCS, Infosys, Wipro face billions in extra costs, may cut hiring or shift jobs back to India.
The Indian Government issued a statement saying that the full implications of the US decisions to impose a USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications are being studied by all concerned. It adds that this move is likely to be accompanied by humanitarian consequences such as the disruption of families.
The Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said that the industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward, according to ANI.
The statement read, “ The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program. The full implications and measures are being studied by all concerned, including the Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program.
It added that skilled talent mobility has contributed to innovation and wealth creation in the United States and India, and policymakers will assess recent steps while taking into account the mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries.
“This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused to families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities. Seventy-one per cent of H-1B visa holders are currently from India. Approximately 3,00,000 highly qualified employees in the technology sector hold H-1B visas. For employment at US companies, abroad postings, and professional advancement, many Indian students and tech workers rely on these visas.
The United States' decision to increase application fee to USD 100,000 will affect Indian technology services companies, according to Nasscom on Saturday, since it will impair business continuity for onshore projects that may need "adjustments."
The increased price could cost Indian IT behemoths like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro billions of dollars. These companies rely significantly on H-1B visas. A direct outcome would be reduced hiring or shifting jobs back to India.