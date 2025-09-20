MEA: India Studying Impact of US Move to Hike H-1B Visa Fee to USD 100,000

“This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused to families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities. Seventy-one per cent of H-1B visa holders are currently from India. Approximately 3,00,000 highly qualified employees in the technology sector hold H-1B visas. For employment at US companies, abroad postings, and professional advancement, many Indian students and tech workers rely on these visas.