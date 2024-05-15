What To Do After Getting Laid Off With H1b Visa? USCIS Releases Guideline To Extend Your 60-Day Stay

What To Do After Getting Laid Off With H1b Visa?

Understanding the options available is crucial when H-1B visa holders face termination. Despite common misconceptions, they possess various avenues to explore before contemplating leaving the country. The following options allow individuals to extend their stay beyond the 60-day grace period:

Submitting an application for a change of nonimmigrant status.

Filing an application for adjustment of status.

Applying for a "compelling circumstances" employment authorization document.

Becoming the beneficiary of a nonfrivolous petition to change employers.

Initiating any of these actions within the grace period can extend their authorized stay, even if they forfeit their previous nonimmigrant status.