Walmart Launches Store-Label Food Brand As It Seeks To Appeal To Younger Shoppers

The launch from the country's largest retailer comes as inflation has driven shoppers to seek less-expensive alternatives, lifting the popularity of private-label brands. Private brands accounted for nearly 26% of the overall market share in the number of units in the food and beverage category sold last year, up from 24.7% during the previous year, according to market research firm Circana. That compares with 74.5% for national name brands last year, down from 75.3% in 2022.