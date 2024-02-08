Snoop Dogg and Master P Sue Walmart Over Cereal Dispute

American rap icons Snoop Dogg and Master P have taken legal action against retail giant Walmart and food manufacturer Post Consumer Brands, alleging sabotage of their cereal brand in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday.
The lawsuit accuses Walmart and Post Consumer Brands of deliberately concealing boxes of Snoop Cereal and falsely claiming it was out of stock. Benjamin Crump, the lawyer representing the rappers, denounced the actions as a "blatant disregard" for a black-owned business.
Both Walmart and Post Consumer Brands responded to the allegations, citing low sales as the reason for the product's limited availability. Walmart emphasized its history of supporting entrepreneurs and highlighted various factors that influence product sales, while Post expressed disappointment in the consumer demand not meeting expectations.
Snoop Dogg and Master P established Broadus Foods, their food company, in 2022, specializing in breakfast cereals, pancake mix, maple syrup, and more. The lawsuit alleges that Post attempted to undermine Broadus Foods in retaliation for the rappers' refusal to sell their company to the manufacturer.
Although Snoop Dogg and Master P agreed to a partnership with Post for production and distribution, they claim that Post and Walmart conspired to hinder the availability of Snoop Cereal, ensuring it would not reach consumers or generate profits for Broadus Foods.
Benjamin Crump posted a video online detailing the alleged actions, accusing Walmart of keeping the cereal hidden in storerooms instead of stocking it on shelves. Master P also shared footage on Instagram showing Walmart stores purportedly not stocking the product despite having it in their inventory.
Post Consumer Brands defended its partnership with Broadus Foods, stating it had made significant investments in the business. Walmart indicated it would respond to the lawsuit once it had reviewed the full complaint.