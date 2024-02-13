Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's Issue Dairy Product Recalls Amid Listeria Outbreak: List Of Items And Everything You Need to Know

The extensive recall of dairy products made by Rizo-López Foods Inc., associated with a deadly Listeria outbreak, is broadening to include items sold at several major retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Walmart.
Rizo-López Foods Inc. initiated a recall of numerous dairy products last week following an investigation linking them to a Listeria outbreak spanning multiple states, which resulted in two fatalities and 23 hospitalizations.
Subsequently, the recall has broadened to encompass further products crafted with the recalled yogurt, sour cream, and cheese, including dressings, sandwiches, and salad kits.
Here are the Brands and Products that have been Recalled in the past week:
SaveMart: Chicken Street Taco Kit
The Perfect Bite Co: Mexican Style Street Corn Bites
Stater Bros: Chicken Street Taco Kit
Fresh Express: Fresh Express Salsa! Ensalada Kit, Marketside Southwest Chopped Salad Kit
Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Shaw’s, Star Market, Lucky: Chicken Taco Kits and Meals
Dole, Marketside, President’s Choice: Salad kits
Fresh and Ready, Sprig and Sprout, Jack and Olive: Torta sandwiches
Marketside: Bacon Ranch Crunch Salad Kit
Marketside: Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kit
Bright Farms: Bright Farms Southwest Chipotle Crunch Kit salad kit
Trader Joe’s: Chicken Enchiladas Verde, Cilantro Salad Dressing, Elote Chopped Salad Kit, Southwest Salad
Marketside, Ready Pac Bistro: Southwest Chopped Salad Kit, Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit, Fresh Mex Chopped Kit, Queso Crunch Salad Kit
Rojo’s: Black Bean 6 Layer Dip
Don Pancho, HEB, Trader Joe’s: Cilantro Lime Crema, Everything Sauce Fiesta, Cilantro Cotija dressing, Poblano Caesar dressing, Cilantro Dressing, Street Taco Express Meal Kit
Consumers seeking details on specific product recalls can access information via the FDA Recalls, Market Withdrawals, and Safety Alerts website.
According to a food safety alert from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recalled products from Rizo-López Foods Inc. were distributed nationwide and marketed under various brand names including Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market.
The CDC indicates that the magnitude of the outbreak may exceed the presently reported figures, as some people recover without seeking medical attention and thus are not tested for Listeria. The agency, in collaboration with the FDA, is actively investigating the outbreak.
What is Listeria?
Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium capable of causing severe, and sometimes fatal, infections in vulnerable populations such as young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems. In pregnant individuals, Listeria infection can result in miscarriages and stillbirths, as stated by the CDC. Healthy individuals might only experience short-term symptoms.
Listeria Symptoms
Symptoms of infection can include fever, muscle aches, fatigue, intense headache, nausea, abdominal pain, or diarrhea. Onset of symptoms typically occurs within two weeks after consuming contaminated food, though it can range from the same day to up to 10 weeks later, according to the CDC.
Listeria Cases
The CDC reports 26 cases of infection with the outbreak strain of Listeria in 11 states between June 2014 and December 2023. California and Texas have reported two deaths linked to these infections.
What to do with recalled products?
Consumers are advised to thoroughly inspect their refrigerators and freezers for any of the recalled products and promptly dispose of them. Additionally, it's recommended to clean the refrigerator, along with any containers or surfaces that may have had contact with the recalled items. The CDC warns that Listeria can persist in the refrigerator and spread to other foods and surfaces.
If individuals develop any of the symptoms mentioned above after consuming the recalled dairy products, they should seek medical attention immediately. Questions regarding the recall can be directed to Rizo-López Foods Inc. at 1-833-296-2233, and any adverse events should be reported to the FDA.
While this Listeria outbreak has been investigated twice previously, in 2017 and 2021, the CDC lacked sufficient data until now to pinpoint the source. Recent interviews with affected individuals and facility inspections led the CDC to identify queso fresco and Cotija cheese produced by Rizo-López Foods as the cause of the illnesses.
The CDC investigation reveals that this is not the first instance of Rizo-López Foods Inc. products being recalled due to Listeria concerns. In early January, the company recalled its aged Cotija cheese after Listeria was detected in the product by Hawaiian state officials.