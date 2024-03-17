Walmart Partners With Apple, Begins Selling MacBooks For The First Time

Walmart has announced its partnership with tech giant Apple to offer MacBooks for sale for the first time. The retail giant revealed in a press release today that it is now retailing the base model M1 MacBook Air both online and in select stores for the competitive price of $699. This move comes shortly after Apple unveiled the new M3 MacBook Air and ceased sales of the M1 MacBook Air itself.
While Walmart has previously stocked Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, this marks the first instance of the company directly selling Macs. Previously, Walmart relied on third-party partners to distribute Macs through its online marketplace.
Advertisement
Highlighting the significance of this development, Walmart emphasized that customers can now purchase a Mac directly from their stores:
"Today, Walmart will begin selling MacBook Air with the M1 chip – continuing to deliver premium quality and unmatched affordability for customers. MacBook Air features amazing performance and a long battery life in its thin and light design. This is the first time customers can purchase a Mac directly from Walmart. The MacBook Air with the M1 chip is now available on Walmart.com and will soon be available in select Walmart stores for only $699."
Advertisement
Julie Barber, executive vice president of merchandising at Walmart, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration:
"Our mission at Walmart is to help customers save money so they can live better – it’s not an either/or proposition. The very heart of that mission is the belief that customers should not have to sacrifice quality because of price. We’re working hard to bring premium brands to our physical and virtual shelves, and we’re excited to work with Apple to do just that."
Apple recently reshaped its MacBook lineup by introducing the M3 MacBook Air priced at $1099 and reducing the cost of the M2 MacBook Air to $999. Concurrently, Apple discontinued sales of the M1 MacBook Air, previously available for $999.
The $699 price tag for the M1 MacBook Air offered through Walmart presents an attractive option for consumers, especially considering that it is sold in brand new condition rather than being refurbished or renewed. To provide context, Apple retails the M1 MacBook Air through its refurbished store for $759.
The M1 MacBook Air is now available on Walmart’s website and will soon be accessible at select Walmart stores, offering customers greater accessibility to Apple's popular lineup of laptops.