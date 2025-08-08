WI Vs PAK ODI Series: Matthew Forde Ruled Out Of Pakistan ODIs; Johann Layne Named Replacement

West Indies young pacer Matthew Forde ruled out due to injury
The 22-year-old dislocated his left shoulder while attempting a catch during a training session
Uncapped all-rounder Johann Layne has named as his replacement
West Indies have been dealt a setback ahead of their crucial three-match ODI series against Pakistan, with young pacer Matthew Forde ruled out due to injury. The 22-year-old dislocated his left shoulder while attempting a catch during a training session on Wednesday and has been withdrawn from the squad.
In his place, uncapped all-rounder Johann Layne has earned a maiden call-up to the senior side. The 21-year-old impressed with his performances for West Indies A against South Africa A recently, and will add to the Caribbean side’s fast bowling depth as they prepare for a key series in Trinidad.
The three-match series is part of West Indies’ build-up to the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, for which qualification remains a central focus.
Head coach Daren Sammy acknowledged the significance of the Pakistan challenge and the importance of collecting ranking points in the lead-up to the next World Cup cycle.
“Pakistan presents a different test and challenge as we continue our push for automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup,” Sammy said.
He stressed that while the short-term objective is qualification, the team’s broader vision is to build a winning culture.
“While qualifying is our immediate goal, maintaining a winning mentality and team cohesion is essential for long-term success,” he added.
Sammy also highlighted the value of playing higher-ranked opposition like Pakistan, who are currently above West Indies in the ICC ODI rankings.
“The upcoming matches against teams like Pakistan, who are ranked higher, provide crucial opportunities to earn valuable ranking points to improve our standing ahead of the World Cup.”
The series will be held entirely in Trinidad, with the first ODI scheduled for August 8, followed by matches on August 10 and 12.
West Indies ODI Squad:
Shai Hope (capt), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd
Series Schedule:
First ODI: August 8, Trinidad
Second ODI: August 10, Trinidad
Third ODI: August 12, Trinidad