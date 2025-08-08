Day In Pics: August 08, 2025

Union MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar arrives to appear before Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning in connection with the alleged phone tapping case, in Hyderabad.
Women from Koli community dressed in traditional attire take part in a procession as part of Narali Purnima celebration, in Navi Mumbai.
School students perform during rehearsal for the Independence Day function, in Gurugram.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting, in Sitamarhi.
ITBP personnel rescue stranded Kailash Yatra pilgrims from cloudburst-hit Kinnaur, in Himachal Pradesh.
An excavator being used to demolish encroachments during a drive, at Negheri Bil in Golaghat district, Assam.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visits cloudburst-hit Dharali area, in Uttarkashi.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and AICC General Secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala during the party's 'Vote Adhikar Rally', at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.
People at a hospital inundated with rainwater after heavy rainfall, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Municipal corporation workers remove water hyacinths from the banks of Upper Lake, in Bhopal.
BJP workers raise slogans as they participate in a rally as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of Independence Day, in Srinagar.
Students from different schools celebrate Raksha Bandhan festival at an orphanage, in Jammu.
An artist gives finishing touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Karad, Maharashtra.
A woman sits near her demolished house during an anti-encroachment drive, at Negheri Bil in Golaghat district, Assam.