Football

Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Harry Kane Nets Against Former Side In Big Win

Bayern Munich continued their flawless pre-season run with a 4-0 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur in a club friendly match at the Allianz Arena on Thursday, 7 August 2025. Harry Kane opened the scoring against his former side with a 12th-minute goal. Josip Stanisic was fouled in the box by debutant Joao Palhinha, but Kane blasted the resulting penalty over the bar. Kingsley Coman doubled Bayern’s advantage with a curling effort in the 61st minute. After making eight substitutions, a heavily rotated Bayern side added a third through 17-year-old Lennart Karl in the 75th minute. Jonah Kusi-Asare then sealed the result with a fourth goal five minutes later.