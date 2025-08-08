Haider Ali Under Criminal Investigation In UK, Provisionally Suspended By PCB

Pakistan batter Haider Ali placed under criminal investigation
The Pakistan Cricket Board has provisionaly suspended him
Haider Ali, has represented Pakistan in two ODIs and 35 T20Is.
Pakistan batter Haider Ali has been placed under criminal investigation by the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) following an incident that allegedly occurred during the Pakistan Shaheens’ recently concluded tour of England.
While the details of the alleged offence have not been disclosed, ESPNcricinfo has reported that Haider is not currently in custody but was interviewed under caution by GMP.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Thursday that it had been "made aware" of the investigation and announced a provisional suspension on Haider, pending the outcome of the legal process.
In a formal statement, the PCB said: "The PCB has been made aware of a criminal investigation currently being conducted by the Greater Manchester Police involving cricketer Haider Ali. The investigation pertains to an incident that reportedly occurred during the Pakistan Shaheens' recent tour of England," ESPNCricinfo quoted PCB as saying.
Haider, 24, was one of the senior members of the Shaheens side that toured the UK. He featured in all three 50-over matches against a first-class XI and both three-day red-ball fixtures during the tour, which ended on Monday.
The PCB emphasized its respect for the UK’s legal processes and underlined the need for due procedure to take its course before further action is considered.
"The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course. Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation," the statement read.
The board also stated that it is providing legal assistance to the player, ensuring his rights are protected during the inquiry.
"The PCB has confirmed it is providing Haider legal support to protect his rights throughout this process."
Depending on the outcome of the investigation, further disciplinary action could follow. "Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary."
Haider Ali, has represented Pakistan in two ODIs and 35 T20Is.