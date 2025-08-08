The Ashes 2025: McGrath Predicts Another England Whitewash, Says '5-0 – I Can't Make a Different One'

Glenn McGrath preditcs 5-0 win for Australia in The Ashes 2025
Legendary Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath has once again predicted a 5-0 whitewash in Australia’s favour ahead of the 2025–26 Ashes series, backing Pat Cummins' side to dominate England in home conditions.
A six-time Ashes winner, McGrath is known for making bold – and often unchanging – predictions ahead of cricket’s oldest rivalry. He famously forecasted a clean sweep ahead of the 2023 series too, which eventually ended in a 2-2 draw, with Australia retaining the urn.
“It’s very rare for me to make a prediction, isn’t it? And I can’t make a different one – 5-0,” McGrath said with a smile on BBC Radio 5 Live.“I’m very confident with our team. When you’ve got Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon firing in their home conditions, it’s going to be pretty tough.”
England’s Long Wait for an Ashes Win Down Under
England have not won an Ashes series since 2015 and haven't tasted a Test victory in Australia since the 2010–11 tour. Their most recent trip in 2021–22 ended in a 4-0 defeat, and Australia have only lost twice in their last 15 Tests at home, winning 11 and drawing two.
McGrath acknowledged some concerns in the Australian camp, especially in the top order where form and stability remain elusive.
“There are a few issues with Australia’s batting – the top three is a bit unsettled. Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, and Marnus Labuschagne aren’t in the best form. And Sam Konstas is still settling in as Warner’s replacement.”
Despite that, the former pacer believes England’s own bowling attack will struggle to consistently challenge Australia.
“England’s bowling needs to strengthen a little bit,” he noted. “It’s the top order or top and middle order of England against the Australian fast bowlers and Lyon. That’s going to be a big match-up.”
Spotlight on Root and Brook
McGrath identified the battle between England's batters and Australia's bowlers as the series-defining contest, and pinpointed Joe Root and Harry Brook as key players.
“This series will be a big one for Root. He’s never really done that well in Australia, he’s not even got a hundred over there, so he’ll be keen to get out there. He’s in fine form.”
Root has scored 892 Test runs in Australia, including nine half-centuries, but is yet to convert any into a century. He averages 35.68 in Australia compared to his career average of 51.29, with a highest score of 89.
Brook, on the other hand, has quickly caught McGrath’s eye with his fearless strokeplay.
“Brook’s the one that I’ve enjoyed watching. He just goes out there, plays his game, and takes it on. The Australians will need to get on him pretty early.”“Ben Duckett is such an aggressive opener. Zak Crawley would be keen to score a few more runs than he has previously.”
McGrath on Bazball: "Exciting, But Needs More Switching On"
While McGrath has been a vocal critic of England in the past, he expressed genuine admiration for the attacking mindset brought in by head coach Brendon McCullum, though with a note of caution.
“I love seeing sportspeople go out there and play without fear. That’s what Baz is looking to bring into this England team – play without fear,” he said.
However, the former pacer challenged England to improve their mental sharpness in key moments.
“I’d like to see a bit more accountability and the mental side of the game, just them switched on a bit more. It’s exciting.”
Under McCullum, England have won 25 of their 41 Tests but are yet to win a five-match Test series, most recently drawing 2-2 against India.