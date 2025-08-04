India Vs England 5th Test Day 4 Stats Highlights: Memorable Outings For Harry Brook, Joe Root

Joe Root continued to scale new heights with Harry Brook also joining in as the 195-run partnership between the two England batters on the fourth day of the Test match against India helped the duo make some more records. At stumps on the penultimate day, England were 339/6, still 35 runs away from victory.
Check out some major records that were broken during the fourth day of play of the fifth Test between India and England.
Root surpasses Sangakkara
Joe Root scored his 39th Test ton on the fourth day of play, surpassing Kumar Sangakkara to become the fourth highest century maker in the format. Only Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45) and Ricky Ponting (41) remain in front of Root in this list.
Most centuries at home
No player has more centuries in one country than Joe Root who scored his 24th hundred in England to move past Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene, who had 23 centuries each in their home countries.
Root matches Gavaskar
Joe Root scored his 13th Test ton against India which sees him get tied with Sunil Gavaskar for most centuries against one opponent. Gavaskar, who has 13 tons against West Indies, and Root are now joint-second in the list which is led by Don Bradman who scored 19 centuries against England.
The Oval hits 100
With the ton of Joe Root, the total of number of Test centuries now at the Oval is 100. It is only the second ground in England after Lord's to have century of centuries on it.
Brook on a roll
Harry Brook reached his 10th Test century on Sunday. It has taken him just 50 Innings to reach the mark, making him the ninth fastest to the milestone in Test history.
Fast and furious Brook
Harry Brook completed his century in just 91 balls, making it the fourth fastest Test century in the fourth innings. It is also the third quickest century by an Englishman against India only behind Jamie Smith (80 balls) and Ben Duckett (88 balls).