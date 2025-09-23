Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

The organisation said that Trump is both sabotaging our economic future and fuelling discrimination against Indian Americans and all immigrant communities across the country.

  • Indian American Impact on Tuesday strongly condemned  US President Donald Trump’s “reckless" proclamation imposing a USD 100,000 fee on H1B visas.

  • The proclamation “is not about protecting American jobs; it is about weaponising immigration policy to advance a xenophobic agenda."

  • Attorney Navneet Chugh said in a statement to PTI that with over 1.5 million engineering graduates annually and the world’s largest pool of English-speaking technical professionals, India has become the global talent factory.

A leading community organisation, Indian American Impact on Tuesday strongly condemned  US President Donald Trump’s “reckless" proclamation imposing a USD 100,000 fee on H1B visas. They said that the policy  is not about protecting American jobs but about “weaponising” immigration policy to advance a “xenophobic agenda”, PTI reported.

The proclamation “is not about protecting American jobs; it is about weaponising immigration policy to advance a xenophobic agenda. By targeting H-1B holders, Trump is both sabotaging our economic future and fuelling discrimination against Indian Americans and all immigrant communities across the country,” Executive Director of Indian American Impact Chintan Patel said in a statement Monday.

Patel added that Trump’s USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas is a “direct attack" on the very workers and communities who fuel America’s economy and innovation.

The change is expected to have significant implications for Indian technology workers, who account for a large share of H1-B holders. - File Photo
BY Outlook News Desk

The organization, dedicated to empowering Indian and South Asian Americans by mobilising, engaging, and electing members of these communities across the U.S., stated that the “devastating” policy threatens America's global leadership, weakens the high-skilled workforce vital to U.S. competitiveness, and imposes an overwhelming burden on both families and businesses.

“The consequences will be immediate and devastating: families separated, careers derailed, and communities destabilised. Immigrants have always been America’s greatest strength, building prosperity, breakthroughs, and communities that enrich us all. Instead of embracing that strength, Trump is clamping down on every form of immigration, tearing families apart, destabilising businesses, and weakening our economy,” he said, adding that the America “we believe in welcomes talent, keeps families together, and builds shared prosperity.” Attorney Navneet Chugh said in a statement to PTI that with over 1.5 million engineering graduates annually and the world’s largest pool of English-speaking technical professionals, India has become the global talent factory.

He claimed that H-1B workers and their families inject approximately USD 86 billion annually into the US economy through wages, consumption, and investment.

With PTI inputs 

