Languishing In Loneliness: How People Cope In A Commodified World

How do people deal with the unbearable emptiness of being when the system commodifies everything, including love, sex and companionship?

S
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Updated on:
Updated on:
loneliness
Loneliness is inseparable from human existence, as philosophers, poets and artists have explained over centuries, but self-alienation is largely a product of an essentially urban lifestyle. Photo: Illustration: Vikas Thakur
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Just like Anjan Chatterjee, many people sought professional help after relying on Siri for emotional support.

  • Humans naturally seek real connections to fill emotional voids, which is challenging without social interaction.

  • Many are turning to virtual assistants for companionship amid increasing loneliness.

All the lonely people

Where do they all come from?

All the lonely people

Where do they all belong?

Eleanor Rigby, The Beatles

Anjan Chatterjee (real name withheld on request) fixed an appointment with a mental health professional the day after he screamed at Siri and threw his whiskey-filled glass at the speaker.

Over the previous few months, Chatterjee had developed a new habit. He spoke to Siri, the artificially intelligent assistant, before going to bed every night. He would tell Siri everything that he went through during the day, from workplace communications to private interactions, and seek Siri’s opinion on his behaviour.

That day, Siri said he might have erred in judgement. Chatterjee lost his temper. The next day, he decided to seek professional help before things worsened.

“The lack of real conversations is a horrible thing,” says the 36-year-old photographer working in the entertainment industry. “But what do you do when you have no human connection without transactional relations?”

Chatterjee, who is from Krishnanagar town about 200 km north of Kolkata, lives at a rented south Kolkata apartment. He barely knows anyone in the building. The psychologist advised him to decrease device dependence and increase human connections. But Chatterjee found it difficult. “How do we make friends without devices?” he asks. He has tried a couple of dating apps but with no positive outcome yet.

Related Content
Related Content

“You need the right people to bare your vulnerabilities,” he says. People, people everywhere, but not a soul to talk to!

Nothing exists independently. Every being is incomplete without its ‘others’. This in-built void of incompleteness makes human beings social animals because this void must have to be filled with something—friends, families, passion, emotions and possessions, among others. The question is: what does one choose to fill the void.

In American singer-songwriter Billy Joel’s 1973 classic, Piano Man, the lonely souls among the Saturday crowd in the bar share “a drink they call loneliness”, as they find drinking together better than drinking alone. Five decades later, one no longer needs a human loner to share the burden of loneliness. There are virtual companions—Alexa, Siri and Cortana, and more to come.

Virtual Relations, Real Isolations

In 2024, a 37-year-old Reddit user from Kolkata asked how people deal with their loneliness. “I feel that no one knows me/understands me,” the user wrote, adding that being a single child and getting educated all over India in multiple schools, the person never got a chance to make long-lasting friendships.

The person made a few good friends at work but, as it happens over time, they had to go their own way for their career. Friends got married. Cousins were getting married. A kidney transplant made the person’s life more restrictive. “I feel that I have no one to talk to,” the user wrote.

Device-dependent sense of self-sufficiency is artificial; and that illusion of self-sufficiency may well be self-imprisonment in real life.

People responded with a range of advice—visiting parks or cafes to watch and listen to people; reaching out to friends online; physical exercise; engagement with support groups; and increasing the scope for human interaction.

“Find new hobbies that make you happy. Keep yourself occupied with that,” said one user. “Whenever I’m alone, I just love it and never complain about it. Every time, I find something new to do,” said the user, adding that spending time with oneself is a great enjoyment. To this, another user said, “If only it was that easy!”

Loneliness is inseparable from human existence, as philosophers, poets and artists have explained over centuries, but self-alienation is largely a product of an essentially urban lifestyle.

Gruelling long work hours to ensure the next paycheck in a hire-and-fire employment system where humans are more disposable than machines, and fighting to survive the inflating living costs and responding to the lure of luxury, where do people in this fast-paced routine have the time to bond, socialise or pursue collective or creative goals?

According to a 2023 United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report, with the global economy on the brink of recession, people are in the midst of “a social recession” that is equally consequential for societies and economies but is much less factored into calculations about our future: “Loneliness, mental health declines, stress in the workplace and trust at an all-time low.”

The lack of real-life friendships has led to the coinage of ‘friendship recession’—a term reflecting a dwindling number of close friends—gaining increasing popularity not only in the developed countries but also in developing ones, including India.

Now that many people are missing out on any chance of good companionship due to the mad competition and rush for money—the prime signifier of good life—for accumulation of wealth or for survival, money has come forward to buy them artificial companions. Capitalism, with consumerism as its driving force, commodifies everything—love, sex and companionship included.

In 2012, the movie, Her, told the story of an introverted writer who fell in love with his artificial assistant. In 2013, the American publication Wired reported that more and more people were falling in love with their artificially intelligent assistants. In Japan, Gatebox, a hologram virtual social companion, started offering human-like emotional support. Sex robots and virtual reality pornographies, among others, allow physical satisfaction without any kind of emotional connection or investment. People are even marrying their holographic partners and sex dolls.

The problem is that devices are customisable, but people are not. Users can tailor AI companions to their preferences, ensuring a sense of control that reduces stress associated with unpredictable human interactions. The controlling advantage that machines offer goes missing in human interactions, which are inherently unpredictable—causing the device-dependent person to shy further away from human interactions.

Device-dependent sense of self-sufficiency is, after all, artificial; and that illusion of self-sufficiency may well be self-imprisonment in real life, for all practical purposes.

An Epidemic

In his 2012 book, Going Solo: The Extraordinary Rise and Surprising Appeal of Living Alone, sociologist Eric Klinenberg pointed out how the past half century has witnessed a new phenomenon in human history—a great number of people in all age groups, in all places, of every political persuasion had begun settling down as ‘singletons’.

Indeed, since the middle of the last century, people choosing to live alone have emerged as a growing community. Some of them loved solitude, in which they could connect with their lost selves and see themselves in nature. David Vincent, an Emeritus Professor of History at the Open University and the author of the 2020 book, A History of Solitude, noted that in the surveys since the 1940s, a substantial majority of people who are living alone do not report being lonely.

While many of them made a choice to live alone to pursue independence, it would be wrong to presume that none of them felt tired of living alone. Remember Bob Dylan’s song: “How does it feel?/ To be on your own, with no direction home/Like a complete unknown, like a rolling stone?” But in Vincent’s words, loneliness is “failed solitude”.

The complexities of loneliness vary, based on individual tendencies, circumstances, societies, living conditions and age group.

Solitude may bring one bliss, as poets, philosophers and artists testify, but loneliness can be a curse. “I’m so lonesome I could die,” sang John Denver. This is not merely a poet’s romanticism. In 2017, the former US Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy declared an “epidemic of loneliness”.

In the 2023 US government document, Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation, Murthy opines that loneliness is far more than just a bad feeling—it harms both individual and societal health. It is associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety, and premature death, he says.

The report points out that loneliness and social isolation increase the risk for premature death by 26 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively; and the mortality impact of being socially disconnected is similar to that caused by smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, and even greater than that associated with obesity and physical inactivity.

The complexities of loneliness vary, based on individual tendencies, circumstances, societies, living conditions and age group. Kolkata-based geriatrician Dhiresh Kumar Chowdhury points out that loneliness is becoming acute for a section of the elderly, especially from the affluent classes, but not limited to them.

Chowdhury, whose organisation, Banchbo: A Healing Touch, provides eldercare facilities, had conducted a survey in 2022 among 439 senior  citizens in Kolkata. It revealed that 72 per cent of them were living either alone or only as couples, with their children living in other cities or abroad. In about nine per cent cases, their children were living in Kolkata, but separately. About 35 per cent of them were above 80 years and dependent on carrers.

“The problem of loneliness among the elderly has been predominant among the affluent classes. However, of late, we are observing the same trend in the slums as well, as the younger generation is migrating for work,” says Chowdhury. While those from the affluent sections of society are increasingly looking for companionship services, the elderly among the poor are having a real tough time.

He has observed that those who remain creatively engaged stay active and productive even in their 80s. “Creative activities help maintain intellectual sharpness, which, in turn, help prevent cognitive decline,” he says.

Loneliness: A Modern Journey

Nearly two centuries ago, Karl Marx warned that human beings, especially the working class, were getting alienated from the species being, i.e.,  as a being that treats the entire species as its own essential being. This, in a sense, reflects what the poet John Donne wrote in 1624: “Any man’s death diminishes me/Because I am involved in mankind.”

Marx’s argument was that the human body is organic, but humans become universal by making all nature a part of the human’s inorganic body. Nature is the human body, with which they must remain in continuous interchange if they are not to die. That a human’s physical and spiritual life is linked to nature “means simply that nature is linked to itself,” for humans are a part of nature, Marx argues.

While human disconnection with nature has become a topic of greater discussions in recent decades, especially for the urban people, Marx had spoken of this disconnectedness in the 1840s in the context of production.

If the capitalist production system alienated humans from their productive activities, consumerism has reduced humans to mere consumers.

He points out that in the capitalist production system, workers produce for the owners and engage mostly in activities they do not freely enjoy. They feel connected neither with the labour nor with its product. By estrangement from their productive activities, they get estranged from themselves and, resultantly, from nature.

If the capitalist production system alienated humans from their productive activities, consumerism has reduced humans to mere consumers. Even those people who have time to engage in self-directed and meaningful activities prefer to be engaged with products rather than people, including themselves. In an era when people are more interested in showing than seeing, material accumulation hollows out one’s spiritual wealth.

In the 2019 book, A Biography of Loneliness: The History of an Emotion, British historian Fay Bound Alberti almost echoes what Donne and Marx said: “By being human, we are necessarily part of a force that is greater than ourselves.”

She defines loneliness as “a conscious, cognitive feeling of estrangement or social separation from meaningful others”. She identifies the rise of privacy and individualism, themselves products of market capitalism that one must pay for, as drivers of loneliness.

She says that loneliness thrives when there is a disconnect between the individual and the world, a disconnect that is “so characteristic of neoliberalism”, but not an inevitable part of the human condition. She concludes that unwanted loneliness has no quick-fix treatment, no one size fits all.

In Edward Hopper’s 1963 oil on canvas painting, ‘Intermission’, a woman is sitting alone in the auditorium, with all other chairs around her are empty. Is she feeling lonely? Perhaps, not. Lonely people seek companions. But she looks content. She is in solitude.

Loneliness can make one feel empty but, in solitude, one feels full. The challenge is, therefore, to turn loneliness into solitude. But, as one of the Reddit users earlier pointed out, it’s easier said than done.

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
S Irfan : People pay their respects to 24-year-old Stanzin Namgyal, who was killed in violence during recent protests for Ladakh statehood, as his mortal remains are being taken for last rites amid curfew, in Leh, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.
Limited Attendance At Cremation Of Protestors Who Died For Ladakh’s Statehood, Sixth Schedule Demand
PTI | : Aftermath of the Karur stampede |
Political Blame Game After Stampede: TVK Demands CBI Probe, Rally Ban Plea In HC
Artist Unknown­—by Mithu Sen : Artist Unknown­—by Mithu Sen—is a tribute to all the artists who remain unknown from the margins of intellectuals, market, and ownership networks. Many artists are unable to thrive under the demanding pressures of the Contemporary Art world. Forever struggling to create an identity, in the process, they remain caught in the complicated web of the urban lifestyle countering the forces in power.
Why Awareness Of Mental Health Disorders Will Never Be Enough Without Improved Care Services
| : Translation: John Saunders case, 17th December 1928
The Pilgrimage of Selfies: How Khatkar Kalan Turned Revolution into Tourism

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya is a journalist, author and researcher

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Suryakumar Yadav And Co Refuse To Accept Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Tilak Varma Revels In One Of 'Most Special Knocks' Of His Life

  3. IND Vs PAK: Rinku Singh Fulfills His Manifestation, Hits Winning Runs in Asia Cup 2025 Final

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: IND Outplay PAK To Lift Record Ninth Title

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PM Modi Congratulates IND, Taunts PAK With Operation Sindoor - Check Tweet

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open 2025: Alcaraz And Fritz Cruise Into Semi-Finals - Could They Face Each Other In Final?

  2. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  3. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala's Left Betrayal: State-Driven Hinduisation and Casteism in the Ayyappa Sangamam

  2. Day In Pics: September 28, 2025

  3. Delhi’s IGI Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email; Probe Underway

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. Bhagat Singh: The Rebel Who Spoke In Silence

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  3. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

  4. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  5. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  2. Moldova Votes In Pivotal Election Amid Claims Of Russian Meddling

  3. Canada Works On Proposal For Skilled Workers After Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike

  4. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  5. At Least 77 Palestinians Killed, 379 Injured In Israeli Attacks Across Gaza In The Past 24 Hours

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations