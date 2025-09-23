Team USA Off To An Emotional Start At Ryder Cup 2025

United States' Xander Schauffele chips during practice at the Ryder Cup golf tournament, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Farmingdale, N.Y., at Bethpage State Park's Black Course. Photo: AP/Robert Bukaty

United States' Xander Schauffele chips during practice at the Ryder Cup golf tournament, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Farmingdale, N.Y., at Bethpage State Park's Black Course. Photo: AP/Robert Bukaty