Alzheimer’s On Screen: Cinema’s Favourite Shortcut To Tears

In real life, dementia is rarely the solitary, romanticised journey cinema makes it out to be. Families fracture under its weight. Children fight bitterly over wills and caregiving duties. Spouses seethe with resentment at the unrelenting demands of looking after a patient. These are the everyday realities Dr Shetty encounters in his practice. And yet, in Saiyaara, the patient’s parents conveniently step aside, abandoning their daughter to a near stranger, who spirits her away to an isolated house she is unfamiliar with. It is the very opposite of what professionals recommend. Dementia care, Dr Shetty stresses, thrives on familiar spaces and networks of support, not the fantasy of one self-sacrificing individual in splendid isolation.