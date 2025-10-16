The Gentrified Gaze: How Bollywood Sells a Sanitized, Upper-Class Fantasy Of Poverty

Even as Bollywood continues to sanitize poverty into a backdrop, there are signs that audiences are ready for more grounded stories. The appetite for “reality” is unmistakable. Homebound itself was adapted from a reported feature in The New York Times, proof that journalistic attention to working-class lives can travel into cinema with resonance. In India, The Indian Express has launched an entire vertical to promote stories from its reporting archives as potential material for film and streaming adaptations. Publishers of nonfiction, too, now market their books explicitly for the screen, banking on the idea that true stories about labor, caste, gender, migration can cut through the noise of formulaic entertainment. This convergence of journalism, publishing, and cinema hints at the possibility of a course correction. If filmmakers and audiences are willing to look beyond Bandra Versova cafés and embrace reportage, memoir, and lived experience as their raw material, then more on-the-ground stories may bloom. And if audiences respond, as they have to Homebound, perhaps the gentrified gaze will no longer dominate Bollywood’s view of poverty.