The Women Who Waited While Men Found Themselves

Recently, a girl old enough to know better told me that Deepika Padukone’s Tara in Tamasha (2015) was the ideal lover. “The perfect woman,” she sighed, “She heals him, she understands him, she brings him back to life… now that is romance!” She was speaking, of course, of Ved, Ranbir Kapoor’s self-destructive man-child who needs to be rescued from the banalities of his job and the shadows of his own confusion. When I said that what Tara was doing was emotional labour, that she was performing all the work of the relationship while he got to collapse, withdraw, rediscover and return, the girl looked wounded, almost angry. I had, in that moment, ruined the fairy tale for her.