Because We Live In This World And No Other

Did Atwood foretell these events? She probably didn’t foretell as much as she forewarned, though it is not clear that the world heeded the warning. Any writer who pays attention to people’s best and worst impulses, and the political systems into which such impulses are plugged, can also see the range of possibilities that lie in wait for us. Based on such visions, they may create either a utopia or a dystopia. In their own time, George Orwell’s 1984 (1949) and Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World (1932) described events that may have appeared far removed from reality, but in our lifetimes, it is almost as if those books have come alive. Technology has developed to the extent that not only can Big Brother watch us and listen to us and intercept our conversations at all times, a significant number of us now welcome Big Brother into our living rooms, our kitchens, bedrooms and toilets. They are even capable of monitoring our body’s chemical processes and our neurological responses on a minute-to-minute basis. The technology that underpins the plot of The Hunger Games (2008) is also already here, and whether or not the author foresaw those games turning into reality, there is little doubt that in a world deeply committed to inequality, some version of The Hunger Games is inevitable.