Pulitzer Prize Winner Novel Banned In Missouri: What Happened To "The Handmaid's Tale"?

In 2019, when an illustrated version of Margaret Atwood's renowned novel "The Handmaid's Tale" hit shelves, educators in Clayton, Missouri, embraced the addition to high school libraries without hesitation. The book, celebrated as a seminal work of dystopian literature highlighting the oppression of women, was seen as a valuable resource for engaging teenagers, particularly those who might struggle with traditional text-based formats.
However, following the passage of a controversial law in 2022 by Missouri legislators, which threatened librarians with fines and potential imprisonment for housing sexually explicit material, the Clayton school district took a different stance. The law prompted a reevaluation of the new graphic novel edition of Atwood's work, ultimately leading to its removal from library shelves.
Tom Bober, the library coordinator for the Clayton district and president of the Missouri Association of School Librarians, explained the decision, citing concerns over a single panel in the graphic novel depicting a rape scene. "There's a depiction of a rape scene, a handmaid being forced into a sexual act," Bober stated. "It's literally one panel of the graphic novel, but we felt it was in violation of the law in Missouri."
Public and school libraries nationwide are facing a surge in complaints from community members and conservative organizations like Moms for Liberty. As these controversies escalate, lawmakers are exploring harsher penalties, including lawsuits, substantial fines, and potential imprisonment, for the distribution of materials deemed inappropriate by certain groups.