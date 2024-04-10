United States

German Art Gallery Fires Employee For Hanging Own Artwork In Exhibition

The man, hoping for artistic recognition, drilled holes and hung his painting. The artwork was quickly spotted and removed, but not before costing him his job.

An employee of the Pinakothek der Moderne in Munich was fired for hanging his own painting at the ongoing exhibition. Photo: X
A modern art gallery in Germany has fired the employment of an individual after it was discovered that he had clandestinely hung his own artwork in an exhibition.

The 51-year-old employee, who also identified himself as a freelance artist, took matters into his own hands by drilling two holes in a wall at Munich's Pinakothek der Moderne to display his painting.

Reports from local media suggest that the man executed this stunt with hopes of garnering recognition for his artistic endeavors.

Tine Nehler, a spokesperson for the gallery, revealed to German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung that the unauthorized artwork did not remain on display for long, as vigilant supervisors swiftly detected it. The piece was promptly removed and returned to the artist.

The terminated employee, who served as part of the gallery's technical services team, has not only lost his job but has also been banned from future engagements with the gallery.

The incident echoes a similar occurrence in Bonn, Germany, where an additional painting mysteriously appeared in an exhibit at the Bundeskunsthalle as staff were dismantling the display.

In response, the gallery took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, inviting the unknown artist to come forward. The artist, identified as Danai Emmanouilidis, confessed to the act, revealing that she had surreptitiously smuggled her portrait entitled "Georgia" into the exhibit while wearing oversized clothing.

Ultimately, the painting was auctioned by the gallery, and the proceeds were generously donated to the art charity ArtAsyl in Cologne.

The Pinakothek der Moderne stands as one of Europe's premier modern art institutions, showcasing masterpieces by renowned artists such as Pablo Picasso, Max Ernst, and Salvador Dalí, among others.

