8 Must Visit Art Exhibitions In New York This Spring

Dive into a captivating array of artistic experiences with these eight diverse and thought-provoking exhibitions. From the groundbreaking work of Paul Cadmus to the captivating textiles of Woomin Kim, each show offers a unique perspective and a chance to encounter artistic mastery.
1. Paul Cadmus
A Retrospective Look at the Pioneering Artist
Dive into a treasure trove of paintings and drawings by Paul Cadmus, a groundbreaking artist who challenged conventions with his work. The exhibition, featuring his iconic 1933 painting "Y.M.C.A. Locker Room," explores his sharp wit, keen observation, and enduring love for the Old Masters. Witness his masterful use of egg tempera and his unwavering ambition throughout his career. This comprehensive exhibition, his first in over 20 years, sheds light on his significant contributions to the art world and the evolution of inclusivity within it.
When: Through March 16
Where: DC Moore Gallery, 535 West 22nd Street, Chelsea, Manhattan
2. Dana Frankfort
Words and Paint Come Alive in Debut Exhibition
Embark on a journey through Dana Frankfort's captivating world at her debut exhibition at Olympia Gallery. Inspired by Malcolm Morley's philosophy of imbuing every brushstroke with life and identity, Frankfort's paintings feature a captivating interplay between words and paint. Each element enhances and coexists with the other, creating a sense of both joy and introspection. Witness the artist's exploration of themes like connection and personal expression through her evocative use of color and language.
When: Olympia, 41 Orchard Street, Lower East Side, Manhattan
Where: Through March 23
3. Kay WalkingStick
Reimagining the Hudson River School
Renowned artist Kay WalkingStick's work enters into a powerful dialogue with the Hudson River School, challenging the traditional perspective on 19th-century American landscape painting. Juxtaposed with renowned works by Asher B. Durand and Albert Bierstadt, WalkingStick's pieces offer a fresh lens through which to view the landscape. Her integration of historical scenes, Native American iconography, and diverse mark-making techniques invites viewers to reconsider the narrative of "manifest destiny" and appreciate the complexities of the natural world.
When: New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, Upper West Side, Manhattan
Where: Through April 14
4. Beatrix Potter
A Delightful Journey into the World of Peter Rabbit
Step into the charming world of Beatrix Potter, the beloved author of the Peter Rabbit children's book series. This exhibition showcases a captivating collection of archival materials, including the original 1893 letter where the story of Peter Rabbit first came to life. Explore Potter's meticulous correspondence and delve into her exquisite watercolors, revealing her keen observation of nature and playful spirit. Immerse yourself in the innocence and joyfulness captured in these carefully curated archival displays.
When: Morgan Library, 225 Madison Avenue, Murray Hill, Manhattan
Where: Through June 9
5. Woomin Kim
Finding Beauty in Discarded Materials
Uncover a unique artistic experience at Materials for the Arts in Queens. Resident artist Woomin Kim has transformed the vast warehouse space into a platform for his vibrant textile creations. Using salvaged materials from the surrounding collection, Kim quilts captivating still-lifes depicting everyday objects. The harmonious and colorful works celebrate the borough's multicultural spirit and serve as a testament to the potential for creative expression within resourcefulness.
When: Materials for the Arts, 33-00 Northern Boulevard, Long Island City, Queens
Where: Through April 12
6. Alina Tenser
Exploring Resilience Through Steel Sculptures
Alina Tenser's powerful steel sculptures evoke a range of complex human emotions. Her works, accompanied by the poignant video piece "Walking in Circles With Sharp Corners" (2023), invite viewers to contemplate themes of pain, love, loss, and the resilience of the human spirit. Tenser's ability to imbue metal with such depth and vulnerability creates a captivating experience that encourages reflection and acceptance.
When: Hesse Flatow, 508 West 26th Street, Suite 5G, Chelsea, Manhattan
Where: Through March 30
7. Stephen Maine
Embracing Freedom and Chance
Witness the artistic evolution of Stephen Maine, a renowned "painters' painter," known for his richly saturated "residue" paintings. This exhibition presents a departure from his usual style, showcasing a collection of smaller, spontaneous works brimming with energy and a sense of liberation. The playful and lighthearted pieces serve as a reminder to embrace experimentation and enjoy the creative process.
When: Satchel Projects, 526 West 26th Street #913, Chelsea, Manhattan
Where: Through March 30
8. Huma Bhabha
Monumental Sculptures Evoke a Sense of Ancestry
Encounter the awe-inspiring presence of Huma Bhabha's monumental sculpture "Even Stones Have Eyes" (2023) at David Zwirner. The colossal figure, crafted from patinated bronze, exudes a sense of ancient wisdom and ancestral significance. Bhabha's masterful ability to imbue her sculptures with such realism compels viewers to imagine them existing within a natural environment, carrying the weight of untold stories.
When: David Zwirner, 237 West 20th Street, Chelsea, Manhattan
Where: Through April 13