8 Must Visit Art Exhibitions In New York This Spring

5. Woomin Kim

Finding Beauty in Discarded Materials

Uncover a unique artistic experience at Materials for the Arts in Queens. Resident artist Woomin Kim has transformed the vast warehouse space into a platform for his vibrant textile creations. Using salvaged materials from the surrounding collection, Kim quilts captivating still-lifes depicting everyday objects. The harmonious and colorful works celebrate the borough's multicultural spirit and serve as a testament to the potential for creative expression within resourcefulness.

When: Materials for the Arts, 33-00 Northern Boulevard, Long Island City, Queens

Where: Through April 12