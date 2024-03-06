Coperni's Air Swipe Bag Takes Paris Fashion Week By Surprise

Coperni's Fall 2024 Paris Fashion Week show left fashion enthusiasts in awe as the Paris-based label introduced an extraordinary accessory. The Air Swipe bag, a stunning creation crafted from air.

Renowned for their bold and boundary-pushing designs, Coperni collaborated with none other than NASA to bring this innovative accessory to life. The result? A mesmerizing egg-shaped clutch, almost translucent in appearance, reminiscent of something straight out of a futuristic fantasy.

The Air Swipe bag is unlike anything seen before in the fashion world. Composed of a remarkable material known as silica aerogel, it is 99 percent air with just a hint of "glass."