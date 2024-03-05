Stella McCartney’s Eco-Fabulous Fashion Hits Paris Runway

Paris Fashion Week witnessed a dazzling fusion of glamour and greenery as Stella McCartney rocked the runway with her fall-winter 2024 ready-to-wear collection.

Nestled in the lush confines of Parc Andre Citroen, McCartney’s showcase was more than just a spectacle; it was a clarion call for the fashion industry to reckon with its environmental impact.

Front and centre at the star-studded event were none other than music legends Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney, adding a touch of Beatles magic to the occasion. With the backing of luxury powerhouse LVMH, Stella McCartney delivered a powerful message: Fashion can be fabulous without costing the Earth.