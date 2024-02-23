Nine Trends You Need To Know From London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024

London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 has wrapped up, leaving fashion enthusiasts buzzing with excitement over the plethora of trends showcased on the runways. Building on the momentum from New York Fashion Week, London's event delivered a fusion of eclectic styles and innovative designs, setting the stage for the upcoming season's fashion narrative.
The British capital transformed into a hub of sartorial creativity over the weekend, with attendees demonstrating the art of street style fashion, offering ample inspiration for transitional dressing. While the streets were abuzz with fashion aficionados showcasing their individualistic flair, the runways stole the spotlight with a myriad of trends poised to define the fashion landscape in the months to come.
Patchwork denim emerged as a cross-seasonal theme, with designers such as Ahluwalia, KGL, and SRVC showcasing reworked Levi’s denim in various forms.
From patchwork tops to maxi skirts and denim boots, this trend offers a fresh take on the classic fabric, adding a touch of rustic charm to contemporary silhouettes.
In a nod to exaggerated proportions, big shoulders took center stage in collections by Edward Crutchley, Natasha Zinko, and others.
Designs featuring prominently protruding shoulders added a whimsical touch to ensembles, defying conventional norms of balance and symmetry.
Moulded waists emerged as another prominent trend, with designers like Jonathan Anderson, Simone Rocha, and Richard Quinn sculpting dramatic curves in dresses, jackets, and gowns.
The drop waist also made a comeback, offering a nostalgic nod to Y2K fashion while maintaining a contemporary edge.
Hoods made a statement on the runways, continuing the superhero-inspired theme from New York Fashion Week.
Knitted hoods by Chet Lo and Burberry, alongside athletic styles from Johanna Parv, added a dynamic flair to ensembles, while sheer hoods from Frolov exuded an ethereal charm.
Headbands emerged as a popular accessory choice, channeling a Blair Waldorf-esque aesthetic infused with Y2K and athleisure influences.
Brands like Conner Ives and Erdem showcased wide elastic headbands, offering a chic solution for effortless hairstyling.
Embracing the imperfectly perfect, the wrinkled look gained traction on the runways, with designers like Erdem, Di Petsa, Ahluwalia, and Colville showcasing textured fabrics and rumpled effects.
This unconventional approach to tailoring challenges traditional notions of pristine attire, championing a sense of effortless elegance.
Sheer styling made a captivating statement, with designers such as Simone Rocha, Eudon Choi, and David Koma incorporating delicate, transparent fabrics into their collections.
Sheer skirts, dresses, and shirts were artfully styled with knitwear and blazers, striking a delicate balance between sensuality and sophistication.
Lastly, bows emerged as a recurring motif, adding a whimsical touch to autumn/winter collections by designers including Bora Aksu, Molly Goddard, and Richard Quinn. These dainty accents adorned garments, lending a playful yet elegant charm to ensembles.