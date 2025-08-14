Football

PSG Vs Tottenham, UEFA Super Cup 2025: Paris Saint-Germain Win Dramatic Penalty Shootout To Lift Trophy

Paris Saint-Germain completed a remarkable victory in the UEFA Super Cup 2025 at the Stadio Friuli on 14 August, winning 4-3 in the penalty shootout against Tottenham Hotspur. Trailing 2-0 after two headed goals from Spurs’ centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, on either side of half-time, PSG roared back in the late stages with Lee Kang-in scoring from outside the box in the 85th minute. Goncalo Ramos’ header in injury time forced penalties, which PSG sealed courtesy of misses from van de Ven and Mathys Tel.