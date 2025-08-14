PSG's Marquinhos lifts the trophy with teammates after the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.
PSG's Ousmane Dembele and PSG's Desire Doue pose with the trophy after the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.
Palestinian refugee children Tala, 12 years-old and Mohamed, 9 years-old stand next to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, right, during the medals and trophy ceremony after the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.
Tottenham's Richarlison and Tottenham's goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario are dejected after the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.
Tottenham's goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario fails to save a penalty kick by PSG's Kang-in Lee during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.
PSG's Fabian Ruiz, left, celebrates after winning the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.
PSG's Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.
PSG's goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier saves during a penalty shootout during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.
PSG's Nuno Mendes scores from the final penalty kick in the shootout during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.
Tottenham's Dominic Solanke scores a goal during the penalty shootout at the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.