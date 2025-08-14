Football

PSG Vs Tottenham, UEFA Super Cup 2025: Paris Saint-Germain Win Dramatic Penalty Shootout To Lift Trophy

Paris Saint-Germain completed a remarkable victory in the UEFA Super Cup 2025 at the Stadio Friuli on 14 August, winning 4-3 in the penalty shootout against Tottenham Hotspur. Trailing 2-0 after two headed goals from Spurs’ centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, on either side of half-time, PSG roared back in the late stages with Lee Kang-in scoring from outside the box in the 85th minute. Goncalo Ramos’ header in injury time forced penalties, which PSG sealed courtesy of misses from van de Ven and Mathys Tel.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA Super Cup: Tottenham Hotspur vs Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA Super Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

PSG's Marquinhos lifts the trophy with teammates after the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.

1/9
UEFA Super Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur
UEFA Super Cup: Tottenham Hotspur vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos)

PSG's Ousmane Dembele and PSG's Desire Doue pose with the trophy after the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.

2/9
Italy Soccer UEFA Super Cup: Tottenham Hotspur vs Paris Saint-Germain
Italy Soccer UEFA Super Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Palestinian refugee children Tala, 12 years-old and Mohamed, 9 years-old stand next to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, right, during the medals and trophy ceremony after the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.

3/9
Italy Soccer UEFA Super Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur
Italy Soccer UEFA Super Cup: Tottenham Hotspur vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Tottenham's Richarlison and Tottenham's goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario are dejected after the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.

4/9
UEFA Super Cup Soccer Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA Super Cup Soccer Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Tottenham's goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario fails to save a penalty kick by PSG's Kang-in Lee during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.

5/9
UEFA Super Cup Soccer Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur
UEFA Super Cup Soccer Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

PSG's Fabian Ruiz, left, celebrates after winning the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.

6/9
UEFA Super Cup 2025: Tottenham Hotspur vs Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA Super Cup 2025: Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

PSG's Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.

7/9
UEFA Super Cup 2025: Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur
UEFA Super Cup 2025: Tottenham Hotspur vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

PSG's goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier saves during a penalty shootout during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.

8/9
Tottenham Hotspur vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

PSG's Nuno Mendes scores from the final penalty kick in the shootout during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.

9/9
Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Tottenham's Dominic Solanke scores a goal during the penalty shootout at the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.

