SC Appoints Former Judge Nageswara Rao As Ombudsman Of Bihar Cricket Association

The top court was hearing a plea against an order of the Patna High Court, which had set aside a single bench's direction appointing former judge of the court Shaikesh Kumar Singh, as ombudsman

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
cricket-helmet-india-vs-new-zealand-ap-photo
Representative image showing cricket helmets. AP Photo | Aijaz Rahi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • L Nageswara Rao as ombudsman of Bihar Cricket Association

  • The apex court said the entire issue revolves around the appointment of ombudsman

  • SC questioned BCCI's ignorance

The Supreme Court on Tuesday appointed its retired judge L Nageswara Rao as an ombudsman of Bihar Cricket Association to take action against alleged illegal activities of some office bearers.

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said it was passing the order to ensure smooth functioning of the association without interference of any external forces or inter-se disputes of the members.

The top court was hearing a plea against an order of the Patna High Court, which had set aside a single bench's direction appointing former judge of the court Shaikesh Kumar Singh, as ombudsman.

The apex court said the entire issue revolves around the appointment of ombudsman.

While the single judge appointed Justice Sinha, the appointment was set aside by the division bench of the high court and the BCCI was directed to appoint a new ombudsman, the apex court noted.

"We fail to understand why BCCI was involved in this matter, what the BCCI has to do with appointment of ombudsman so far Bihar Cricket Association is concerned. In such circumstances, and in larger public interest and for smooth and effective functioning of Bihar Cricket Association, we set aside the appointment ...

India's Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. - (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
India's Tour Of Bangladesh 2025: BCCI Postpone Series Amid Security Concerns

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"We appoint Justice L. Nageswara Rao, former judge of the Supreme Court to act as Ombudsman of the Bihar Cricket Association. Let both sides have a formal meeting with Justice Rao to work out the modalities for the functioning of Bihar Cricket Association. The honorarium to be paid to Justice Rao shall be fixed in consultation with the parties," the bench said.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Bihar Cricket Association questioned the locus standi of former secretary of Cricket Association of Bihar Aditya Prakash Verma in approaching the court.

He said Verma has already been removed from the post in 2023.

Senior advocate Rajiv Shakdher, appearing for Verma, requested the court to appoint an ombudsman and put all conflicts to rest.

The bench then remarked, "All dirty politics, in all these types of associations and you all are wasting the time of the highest Court of the country trying to redress your own personal grievances. What a waste of public revenue, this cricket association, this Ombudsman and all, everything a farce."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son