Top Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024

Designers, celebrities, editors, and fashion aficionados gathered in New York City as the fashion capital ignited with the commencement of New York Fashion Week 2024. While the official schedule was set to begin on February 9, the city had been abuzz with style moments for weeks leading up to the grand event.
Setting the stage for the extravagance to come, iconic designer Marc Jacobs unveiled his 2024 collection, marking forty years of his eponymous brand. Jacobs's early showcase established a precedent for the fashion extravaganza, which saw a lineup of renowned names including Peter Do for Helmut Lang, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch, Coach, and the anticipated return of Derek Lam as the creative director of Câllas Milano.
Among the fashion insiders' favorites are labels like Diotima, Theophilio, Willy Chavarria, Luar, and Puppets and Puppets, which will be staging its final New York Fashion Week show.
The season's standout highlights showcased a diverse range of styles and influences. Here are some of our favorite looks till now.
Prabal Gurung captivated audiences with a breathtaking display of bold hues and opulent textures. From robust outerwear featuring sherpa bombers to ethereal organza-draped gowns, Gurung seamlessly intertwined elements of strength and femininity.
His collection exuded refined sophistication, reflecting his signature exuberant spirit. Notably, Gurung's luxurious fur coats made a resounding impact on the runway, commanding attention and admiration.
Kim Shui's fall 2024 collection embraced the theme of renewal, paying homage to the significance of the year of the dragon in the Chinese zodiac. Each model’s stride was powerful — channeling the ferocity and resilience of a dragon. And we totally loved it!
Tommy Hilfiger injected vibrancy into New York Fashion Week, transforming the Grand Central Oyster Bar into a lively venue for his presentation. With his signature preppy classics, Hilfiger introduced innovative details and layering techniques, reinventing timeless staples with a contemporary twist.
Meanwhile, 3.1 Phillip Lim opted for an unconventional approach, presenting his FW24 collection through an art installation in Chinatown, offering guests a leisurely experience amidst the bustling city.
Peter Do made waves with his second runway at Helmut Lang, staying true to the brand's ethos of outfitting New Yorkers with chic yet functional ensembles, perfect for braving the city's harsh winters.
Christian Siriano dazzled audiences with a marathon showcase of 61 looks, drawing inspiration from the iconic universe of "Dune" and attracting a star-studded front row including Sophia Bush, Busy Philipps, and Alicia Silverstone.
Anna Sui's masterful mash-ups transported attendees through decades of fashion history, seamlessly blending elements of the past and present in a mesmerizing display of creativity.
Finally, Willy Chavarria breathed new life into American sportswear and '80s power dressing, captivating audiences with his innovative designs that resonate across races, generations, and body types.
As New York Fashion Week continues to unfold, the city remains at the forefront of innovation, creativity, and style, showcasing the best and brightest talents from around the globe.