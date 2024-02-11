Top Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024

Designers, celebrities, editors, and fashion aficionados gathered in New York City as the fashion capital ignited with the commencement of New York Fashion Week 2024. While the official schedule was set to begin on February 9, the city had been abuzz with style moments for weeks leading up to the grand event.

Setting the stage for the extravagance to come, iconic designer Marc Jacobs unveiled his 2024 collection, marking forty years of his eponymous brand. Jacobs's early showcase established a precedent for the fashion extravaganza, which saw a lineup of renowned names including Peter Do for Helmut Lang, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch, Coach, and the anticipated return of Derek Lam as the creative director of Câllas Milano.

Among the fashion insiders' favorites are labels like Diotima, Theophilio, Willy Chavarria, Luar, and Puppets and Puppets, which will be staging its final New York Fashion Week show.

The season's standout highlights showcased a diverse range of styles and influences. Here are some of our favorite looks till now.

Prabal Gurung captivated audiences with a breathtaking display of bold hues and opulent textures. From robust outerwear featuring sherpa bombers to ethereal organza-draped gowns, Gurung seamlessly intertwined elements of strength and femininity.