New York Fashion Week Is Here. See What To Expect In The Days Ahead

Fashion month is here and we know the next few days are going to be all glitz and glam. The four-week spectacle of runway shows, celebrities, and haute couture, is set to officially commence in New York City this Friday, marking the beginning of a tour that will take the fashion world through London, Milan, and Paris.

But hold onto your haute couture hats because the party actually started a week early with none other than the iconic Marc Jacobs. Despite the pandemic throwing us a curveball, Jacobs fearlessly took the stage at the Park Avenue Armory in NYC last Friday, unveiling his Spring/Summer 2024 collection in a show that was nothing short of spectacular.

Now, forget everything you know about traditional runways because Jacobs went full-throttle avant-garde on us. Picture doll-like models strutting beneath a jaw-dropping set of oversized folding chairs and tables, paying homage to the legendary artist Robert Therrien. But let's talk clothes. Jacobs transported us back to the swinging '60s with garments that dared to defy the laws of fashion physics.