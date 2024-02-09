New York Fashion Week Is Here. See What To Expect In The Days Ahead

Fashion month is here and we know the next few days are going to be all glitz and glam. The four-week spectacle of runway shows, celebrities, and haute couture, is set to officially commence in New York City this Friday, marking the beginning of a tour that will take the fashion world through London, Milan, and Paris.
But hold onto your haute couture hats because the party actually started a week early with none other than the iconic Marc Jacobs. Despite the pandemic throwing us a curveball, Jacobs fearlessly took the stage at the Park Avenue Armory in NYC last Friday, unveiling his Spring/Summer 2024 collection in a show that was nothing short of spectacular.
Now, forget everything you know about traditional runways because Jacobs went full-throttle avant-garde on us. Picture doll-like models strutting beneath a jaw-dropping set of oversized folding chairs and tables, paying homage to the legendary artist Robert Therrien. But let's talk clothes. Jacobs transported us back to the swinging '60s with garments that dared to defy the laws of fashion physics.
Think waistlines defying gravity and sweaters so oversized they practically had their own gravitational pull. And let's not forget THE BAGS. The iconic Y2K Venetia bag got a super-sized makeover, proving that when it comes to accessories, bigger is always better.
But there's a lot more for you in the coming days.
This season brings forth three significant designer debuts. Adrian Appiolaza will debut at Moschino in Milan, tasked with stepping into the shoes of Davide Renne, who tragically passed away shortly after assuming the creative director post. Appiolaza, known for his colorful body ink and reminiscent of Franco-Moschino, brings a fresh perspective to the iconic brand, renowned for its ironic commentary through fashion.
In Paris, Chemena Kamali is set to unveil her vision of the Chloé girl, drawing from her extensive experience at the house under Phoebe Philo and Clare Waight Keller. Anticipation surrounds her promised return to 1970s-style coolness, as hinted in teaser ad campaigns.
Lastly, on March 2, the fashion world will witness Seán McGirr's take on Alexander McQueen, marking the first time an external designer steps into the McQueen legacy. With Kering seeking a resurgence following Balenciaga's social media scandal and a slower-than-expected Gucci reset, all eyes are on McGirr to invigorate the renowned brand.
In addition to debuts, notable returns include Thom Browne closing out the New York collections, Marni returning to Milan after a globe-trotting three-season tour, and Marine Serre, Off-White, and Vetements once again gracing the Parisian runway, contributing to a whopping 71 shows in the calendar.