New York Fashion Week Is ALMOST Here And This Is What You Need To Know

Following the jaw-dropping fashion shows in Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, all eyes in the fashion world are now on New York Fashion Week 2024. And we are already excited. I mean, why not?

The show is highly anticipated by fashion lovers and the industry alike, as it’s every designer’s time to share their vision.

And as one of the four major global fashion weeks, along with London, Milan, and Paris, NYFW has played a crucial role in shaping trends and setting the tone for the fashion industry.

Now, if we talk about the venue then between 1993 and 2009, the events took place beneath white tents at Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan. In 2010, the venue shifted uptown to Lincoln Center.

Commencing in 2015, Spring Studios, situated downtown, became the new hosting ground. Looking ahead, RXR's Starrett-Lehigh Building in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan is poised to emerge as the fresh epicenter starting in 2024.