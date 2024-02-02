United States

New York Fashion Week Is ALMOST Here And This Is What You Need To Know

New York Fashion Week has been a platform for designers to showcase their creations through presentations and runway shows, catering to fashion journalists and store buyers.

Navya Sharma
February 2, 2024

Following the jaw-dropping fashion shows in Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, all eyes in the fashion world are now on New York Fashion Week 2024. And we are already excited. I mean, why not?

The show is highly anticipated by fashion lovers and the industry alike, as it’s every designer’s time to share their vision.

And as one of the four major global fashion weeks, along with London, Milan, and Paris, NYFW has played a crucial role in shaping trends and setting the tone for the fashion industry.

Now, if we talk about the venue then between 1993 and 2009, the events took place beneath white tents at Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan. In 2010, the venue shifted uptown to Lincoln Center.

Commencing in 2015, Spring Studios, situated downtown, became the new hosting ground. Looking ahead, RXR's Starrett-Lehigh Building in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan is poised to emerge as the fresh epicenter starting in 2024.

Among the designers showcasing their creations are well-known names such as Willy Chavarria, Christian Siriano, Sergio Hudson, and Brandon Maxwell. Additionally, the spotlight will shine on newcomers like Bishme Cromartie, Jane Wade, and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, making his first appearance off the Paris runway.

And if you are all set to attend it, here are fit-inspo ideas from NYFW itself!

NYFW 2024 schedule

Running from February 9 to February 14, the official schedule is jam-packed with runway shows and presentations. The festivities kick off on February 8 with Christian Siriano, followed by a lineup that includes Dennis Basso, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Tommy Hilfiger, and more.

The complete schedule can be accessed through the Council of Fashion Designer's fashion calendar and NYFW's official website.

Key Dates:

February 8: Christian Siriano

February 9: Dennis Basso, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Willy Chavarria, Tommy Hilfiger

February 10: Badgley Mischka, Son Jung Wan, Alice + Olivia, PatBO

February 11: Jason Wu, Christian Cowan, Ludovic de Saint Sernin

February 12: Carolina Herrera, Jane Wade, Sergio Hudson, LaQuan Smith

February 13: Bishme Cromartie, Michael Kors, Bibhu Mohapatra, Luar

February 14: Brandon Maxwell, Thom Browne

While the guest list remains a well-guarded secret, NYFW is expected to attract a plethora of celebrities to the front row.

Past attendees have included the likes of Travis Barker, Janet Jackson, Kim Kardashian, Angela Bassett, and Lindsey Lohan. The Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, is also anticipated to grace the event with her presence.

How to attend NYFW 2024

While many shows are invite-only, there are options for fashion enthusiasts to get a glimpse of the latest collections. Some shows are digital-only, and the CFDA has previously streamed runway shows on Runway360.

Additionally, on-location experiences are available through various paid options and packages, offering backstage access and personal styling.

As the fashion world converges on the city, New York Fashion Week 2024 is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of glamour, innovation, and style.

