Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, Firing Reported Along LoC In Poonch; Army Retaliates

It has been reported that the Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire violation, and firing exchange continued for 15 minutes. However, there has been no report of any casualties.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jheelum Basu
Security personnel manning the Line of Control
Security personnel manning the Line of Control
  • Violating the ceasefire, Pakistan reportedly resorted to unprovoked firing in the Poonch sector.

  • A high alert has reportedly been issued along the LoC.

  • However, there has been no report of any casualties.

Months after the Indo-Pak tensions that shook the whole nation, Pakistan on Tuesday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. They reportedly resorted to unprovoked firing in the Poonch sector, official sources told PTI.

Pakistan Won't Mend Its Ways, It Continues To Sponsor Terrorism In J&K: Rajnath Singh - null
Operation Sindoor A Message To Pakistan; India Won't Tolerate Terrorism: Rajnath Singh

BY Outlook News Desk

A high alert has reportedly been issued along the LoC, as there are inputs suggesting that terrorists may be attempting to infiltrate.

The ceasefire violation occurred on the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

On May 10, India and Pakistan agreed to implement a ceasefire after four days of constant firing and drone intrusions. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that New Delhi has agreed to the truce.

Mock drills were carried out on May 7 across cities - PTI
Indo-Pak Tensions: Air Sirens, Blackouts, Evacuation | Mock Drill Activities At Border Regions

BY Jheelum Basu

The development came amid a sharp escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan following India's retaliatory military strike, Operation Sindoor, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The last ceasefire violation was reported on May 10, shortly after India announced the understanding. Hours after the ceasefire, several drones have been located and while sounds of explosions were heard in J&K and other places on Saturday.

