Report: Only 37 Temples And Gurdwaras Operational In Pakistan

In response, the caucus unanimously adopted terms of reference to enforce constitutional equality and religious harmony, demanding scholarships equivalent to the 20-mark Hifz-i-Quran quota for non-Muslim students, increased job reservations, and mandatory senior bureaucrat attendance at meetings for accountability. This comes amid rising incidents of forced conversions, blasphemy accusations, and mob violence against minorities, with groups like Christians and Ahmadis facing targeted persecution in Punjab and Sindh.