Football

Man City Open Training: Guardiola & Co Prep Up Ahead Of New PL Season

Rodri and Jack Grealish were part of an open training session for Manchester City as they prepped up for the new Premier League season at the Joie Stadium. Midfielder Jack Grealish, who was not part of the Club World Cup squad, was also seen training with the Man City stars alongside some new faces. Pep Guardiola was seen as jolly as ever as he looks to reclaim his crown from the likes of Liverpool FC. City have made new signings for the new season including goalkeeper James Trafford amongst others. Man City open their Premier League 2025-26 season away at Wolves.