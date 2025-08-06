India Vs England Stats Highlights: All Key Numbers From Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

The Anderson-Tednulkar Trophy saw batters racking up 6,736 runs, the second-most in any Test series
Ravindra Jadeja was arguably the most influential player across both teams.
Mohammed Siraj, bowled 1,113 deliveries across five Tests—second only to Chris Woakes—and finished as the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps
India’s summer in England in 2025 was nothing short of extraordinary—a five-Test saga filled with tension, resilience, and milestones. The series ended in a fitting 2-2 draw, but the journey itself was historic in many ways.
It was only the fourth five-match Test series in the 21st century to have all games go into the fifth day, and remarkably, two Tests were decided by margins under 25 runs—a first for any India-England series.
A deep dive into the numbers shows how evenly matched both teams were, and how the series was shaped by new trends, standout performances, and hard-fought battles.
Batting Brilliance Defines the Series
If there was one clear headline from the 2025 series, it was the dominance of bat over ball. The batters racked up 6,736 runs, the second-most in any Test series, falling just 20 runs short of the 1993 Ashes tally.
This was a series of partnerships too, with 19 century stands, the joint-most ever in a Test series, and 21 centuries, equalling a record set in 1955 during Australia’s tour of the West Indies.
India contributed 12 of those 21 hundreds, their highest ever in a series, while England chipped in with nine. The contrasting methods of the two teams made the contest all the more fascinating.
Opening Contrasts: England Start Strong, India Catch Up
England's openers, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, provided them with consistent starts, averaging 65.44 for the first wicket and scoring at a brisk 4.34 runs per over. In contrast, India averaged just 34.10 for the opening stand and lost their first wicket inside the first 10 overs in eight of their ten innings. Yet, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal produced four centuries between them, showing India’s ability to bounce back.
Middle Order Muscle: India’s Edge in the Engine Room
India took control in the middle overs thanks to a dominant middle order, averaging 65.66 for positions 4 to 6, compared to England’s 51.26. Shubman Gill, leading India as captain, had a stellar series, amassing 754 runs, the most ever by an Indian captain in a series, outshining even Joe Root, who notched up his third 500+ run series against India.
At No. 5, Rishabh Pant edged Harry Brook, with Pant averaging 68.42 in four games compared to Brook’s 55.66. But the real x-factor for India came from their all-round dynamo.
Jadeja: The Silent Dominator
Ravindra Jadeja was arguably the most influential player across both teams. Batting at No. 6 or 7, he scored 516 runs, including six 50-plus scores, and was dismissed only once in the second innings across five Tests. He became only the sixth batter in Test history to score 500+ runs in a series while batting at No. 6 or lower, underlining his incredible consistency and value.
A Gruelling Series for the Bowlers
With batters dominating, the bowlers were made to toil like never before. The series saw 1,860.4 overs bowled—the most in England this century. There were 14 scores of 350+ and an equal number of innings that lasted more than 80 overs, both all-time records for any Test series.
England’s bowlers were put through a marathon, spending 1,052 overs in the field—their highest since 2000 and only the second time they crossed 1,000 overs in a series. Ben Stokes led from the front, bowling 140 overs, the most he has delivered in any series, despite missing the fifth Test due to injury.
Siraj and India’s Seamers Shine
India bowled 808.4 overs, taking 84 wickets with a strike-rate of 57.7, significantly better than England’s 88 wickets at 41.84 average per wicket and a strike-rate of over 70. The standout was Mohammed Siraj, who bowled 1,113 deliveries across five Tests—second only to Chris Woakes—and finished as the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps.
His strike-rate of 48.3 balls per wicket is now the best for any Indian pacer in an away series (minimum 1,000 balls bowled).
The Indian seamers collectively struck at 50.7, the second-best for India in an away five-match series, only behind the 41.8 recorded in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy on more bowler-friendly pitches.
Reviews and Umpiring: India’s DRS Woes Continue
The series also saw a total of 63 DRS reviews, of which 44 were unsuccessful—a whopping 69.8% failure rate, indicating that umpires had a strong series. India made 24 unsuccessful reviews, their third-most ever in a series. This continues a declining trend in their review success rate in England since 2018. On lbw appeals while bowling, both teams managed to overturn the on-field decision only twice each in the entire series.