East Bengal Vs Namdhari FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Match 23

East Bengal will clash with Namdhari FC in Group A Match of the Durand Cup 2025
Nmadhari FC have won both of their match, while East Bengal have won one in as many matches
Check where you can watch the Emami East Benal Vs Nmadhari FC match live
East Bengal will look to build on their strong start to the Durand Cup 2025 as they take on Namdhari FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday, August 6.
The Red and Gold brigade were in scintillating form in their opener, cruising to a 5-0 win over South United FC. However, they face a spirited Namdhari side that pulled off a gritty 4-2 comeback victory against the Indian Air Force despite being reduced to ten men.
With 16 Durand Cup titles to their name—just one behind arch-rivals Mohun Bagan—East Bengal will be eager to assert their dominance and continue their charge for glory.
East Bengal Vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
When the East Bengal Vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup 2025 match will be played?
The East Bengal Vs Namdhari FC, Gorup A, Durand Cup 2025 match will be played on Wednesday at 7:00 PM IST
Where to watch the East Bengal Vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup 2025 match?
The East Bengal Vs Namdhari FC, Gorup A, Durand Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.