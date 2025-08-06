Football

Rangers Vs Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League Third-round Qualifier Djeidi Gassama

Rangers moved a step closer to reaching the Champions League proper with a commanding 3-0 victory over Czech side Viktoria Plzen in the first leg of their third-round qualifier at Ibrox on Tuesday. Djeidi Gassama netted twice, either side of a Cyriel Dessers penalty, to give the Scottish side a firm grip on the tie ahead of next week’s return leg in the Czech Republic. The duo combined for the opening goal in the 15th minute, with Dessers setting up Gassama, who calmly slotted home after a smart touch. The winner of this tie will go on to face either Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg or Belgium’s Club Brugge in the play-off round for a place in the Champions League league phase.