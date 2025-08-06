Rangers' Oliver Antman, left, gets past Viktoria Plzen Karel Spacil during the Champions League third qualifying round first leg soccer match between Rangers and Viktoria Plzen at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland.
Rangers' Cyriel Dessers celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Champions League third qualifying round first leg soccer match between Rangers and Viktoria Plzen at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland.
Viktoria Plzen Amar Memic, center, and Rangers' Djeidi Gassama battle for the ball during the Champions League third qualifying round first leg soccer match between Rangers and Viktoria Plzen at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland.
Viktoria Plzen's Tom Sloncik has a shot from a free kick during the Champions League third qualifying round first leg soccer match between Rangers and Viktoria Plzen at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland.
Rangers' Djeidi Gassama celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Champions League third qualifying round first leg soccer match between Rangers and Viktoria Plzen at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland.
Rangers' Djeidi Gassama scores their side's first goal of the game during the Champions League third qualifying round first leg soccer match between Rangers and Viktoria Plzen at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland.