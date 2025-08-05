A Beautiful Mind: Do Creativity and Madness Go Hand in Hand?

Sylvia Plath, one of the most admired poets of the twentieth century, wrote in her journal: "I look down into the warm, earthy world...and feel apart, enclosed in a wall of glass." Plath was diagnosed with depression at 20 after a failed suicide attempt. She suffered from mood swings. Her adult life was spent see-sawing between intense spurts of creative activity and phases when she was unable to take on the simplest everyday tasks. In Sandhya Mary’s novel ‘Maria, Just Maria’ (trans. Jayasree Kalathil; 2024), the young heroine, Maria, is admitted to a mental asylum. She doesn’t fit into the ‘normal/abnormal’ binary. Defiant in the face of the world’s so-called sanity, she tells her mother, “Truly, Ammachi, I don’t understand your world or its standards!” Maria feels that when people adapt to a state being that is most suited to who they are, we like to call them mad. According to Maria’s creator, Sandhya Mary, creativity and madness can be like twins at times. “In the case of both, your brain is playing or you are playing with your brain,” she says. “Sometimes creativity becomes so intense and you feel that you might fall into madness.”