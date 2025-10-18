Songs Of The Dunes: Barkat Khan Manganiyar On A Life Devoted To Music

A

Everything has changed. Our music is in danger of dying. Audiences are easily distracted these days: by television and mobile phones, by film songs, some of which get even the basics of ragas wrong! I see people talking loudly when an artist is performing on stage during a concert. They don’t think twice about letting mobiles ring and interrupting the music’s flow…If we are serious about preserving and sustaining folk music, it is vital to teach it to youngsters. These songs are not just songs; they are our history, the life breath of our culture. The new generation will lose out if they are cut off from their heritage. That would be a terrible tragedy. The sounds of kamaichas (stringed instruments), dhol (drums), sarangi and kartal (cymbals) must not fade away. Komal dada [Komal Kothari who studied Rajasthan’s folklore and music extensively] used to organise camps where classes were held. At the camps, I would teach young people about our singing style, our instruments, the colourful stories behind our songs. We met classical musicians in some camps, listened to them sing, exchanged notes with them. The camps also gave me a chance to interact with other hereditary communities from Rajasthan like the Langas. That helped me to understand their songs and style of playing better. We don’t usually get to do that even though we are from the same State.

I have fond memories of participating in Apna Utsav (1986) at Delhi where so many folk artists from across India had come to perform. That was during Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s time. After that, he also sent us to Russia for a few months. People appreciated our performances there. One thing I’ve noticed is that audiences outside India are very interested in our folk tradition. They pay attention to the languages in which our songs are sung, the stories that accompany each song. They seem to appreciate our music more than our own people!