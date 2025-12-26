A New Year of Reading: A List Of Books To Look Forward To In 2026

2026 holds out plenty of promise for readers: A treasure-trove of fiction that probes the heart of living, loving and surviving in our time; speculative leaps into the past and the future, hybrid works that cleverly blend fact and fiction to help us wrap our minds around the larger truth. Plenty of non-fiction titles meant to spark essential conversations about a range of topics, including the abiding power of art and literature, the climate crisis and its impact on all life forms, the state of democracy and the rise of authoritarianism, evolving technology and AI, and the corrosive effects of sexism and misogyny in the digital age. Poetry, actively championed by small presses, offers readers insights, solace and lyrical salvation. Independent publishers encourage dissident and marginalised voices…May we all read widely, bravely and dangerously in 2026!