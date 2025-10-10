French Court Increases Punishment For Man Who Appealed Conviction In Gisele Pelicot Rape Case

Husamettin Dogan was one of the 51 people convicted in the rape trial of French woman Gisele Pelicot.
Pelicot was the survivor of a mass rape planned and executed by her then-husband Dominique Pelicot at their home in the South France.
Pelicot, 72, has emerged as a global feminist figure after waiving her right to anonymity under French law and testifying against her alleged abusers in court.
A French court on Thursday (Sep 9) rejected the appeal of a former construction worker found guilty last year of the aggravated rape of Gisele Pelicot and increased his prison sentence by a year to 10 years, France Info reported.
The appellant, 44-year-old Husamettin Dogan was the only man of the 51 who were convicted of raping Pelicot to have maintained his appeal after the first trial last year. Among the convicted is Pelicot's then-husband Dominique Pelicot, who orchestrated the 72-year-old's mass sexual abuse.
Dominique Pelicot admitted to sedating his then-wife by pills into her drinks, and then inviting dozens of strangers to rape and abuse her over nearly a decade.
During the trial Gisele Pelicot waived her right to anonymity and testifying against her alleged abusers in court, turning the trial into a broader reckoning over the prevalence of sexual violence.
“It's not us who should feel shame, but them (the perpetrators)," she said. Her brave stance in court has placed her as a prominent feminist figure in France and abroad after